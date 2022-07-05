? Job Purpose:
? Assist the Senior FP&A Analyst to manage the full end to end Financial Planning and Analysis Function for Logistics Africa Group
? Job Outputs:
? (Key Accountabilities)
Monthly reporting
? Preparation of the 20th flash reports with business commentary on variances (LA & BBBEE)
? Preparation of the Month End flash reports with business commentary on variances (LA & BBBEE)
? Preparation and submission of the aggregated flash recon with comments
? Preparation of the flash recon due to HO with explanations for variances to Budget/Forecast
? Resolution of flash queries
? Monthly variance analysis of actuals against forecast/budget for key accounts (IS,BS,CF) and partner with the businesses to close the gap
? Monthly Capex & Opex analysis against budget/forecast
? Other analysis as required by the business
? Management of the reporting structure on the intranet
? Ensure that the budget/forecast data loaded on the intranet agrees to HFM
Quarterly/Bi-Annual
? Ensure forecast validations are cleared
? Ensure that the BU forecast balance sheet and cash flow statements are in balance
? Preparation of LA forecast proofs, check for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to FC reports/HFM
? Preparation of LA forecast recons for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to the FC reports/HFM
? Review aggregated capex schedules and agree to the FC reports
? Resolution of Forecast queries
? Preparation of quarterly forecast cash flows for (ALCO)
Annual
? Ensure budget validations are cleared
? Ensure that the BU budget balance sheet and cash flow statements are in balance
? Preparation of LA budget proofs, check for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to budget reports/HFM
? Preparation of LA budget recons for accuracy and reasonableness and agree to the budget reports/HFM
? Review aggregated capex schedules and agree to the budget reports
? Resolution of budget queries
Adhoc
? Provide assistance to manager as required
? Assist with special requests and projects as required
MUST BE REGISTERED CHARTERD ACCOUNTANT, NEWLY QUALIFIED!
Desired Skills:
- financial reporting
- financial analysis
- Commercial Finance
- Balance Sheet Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions.