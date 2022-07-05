Full Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an amazing opportunity for a Full Stack PHP Developer to work Remotely!
We require a candidate with:
- 3 year tertiary qualification (Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related fields)
- Minimum 5 years full stack development experience
- CodeIgniter/Laravel Framework experience
- 3+ years experience designing and building API integrations
- Proficiency with code versioning tools such as Git
- Knowledge of UI design principles, patterns and best practices
- Experience with Azure, SQL, AWS hosting services, AWS SES, JavaScript, Firebase, writing and maintaining API’s, PHP
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Paige on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Full Stack
- Laravel
- CodeIgniter
- UI
- Azure
- SQL
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree