Full Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 5, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a Full Stack PHP Developer to work Remotely!

We require a candidate with:

  • 3 year tertiary qualification (Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related fields)
  • Minimum 5 years full stack development experience
  • CodeIgniter/Laravel Framework experience
  • 3+ years experience designing and building API integrations
  • Proficiency with code versioning tools such as Git
  • Knowledge of UI design principles, patterns and best practices
  • Experience with Azure, SQL, AWS hosting services, AWS SES, JavaScript, Firebase, writing and maintaining API’s, PHP

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact Paige on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Full Stack
  • Laravel
  • CodeIgniter
  • UI
  • Azure
  • SQL
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position