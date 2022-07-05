Full Stack PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We have an amazing opportunity for a Full Stack PHP Developer to work Remotely!

We require a candidate with:

3 year tertiary qualification (Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related fields)

Minimum 5 years full stack development experience

CodeIgniter/Laravel Framework experience

3+ years experience designing and building API integrations

Proficiency with code versioning tools such as Git

Knowledge of UI design principles, patterns and best practices

Experience with Azure, SQL, AWS hosting services, AWS SES, JavaScript, Firebase, writing and maintaining API’s, PHP

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

