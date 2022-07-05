Programme Adiministrator – Gauteng Pretoria

A Financial Intitute in the centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Program Administrator.
The main purpose of the roles is to perform general project administrative support functions to ensure the smooth running of projects, initiatives, and operational activities within the Economic Research Department. The CDRC identifies and prioritises various research agenda topics and meets on a quarterly bases to assess progress. In order to address execution challenges (coordination and delivery) and manage key outcomes, the CDRC established the Policy lab.
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS. THIS IS NOT A PERSONAL ASSISTANT POSITION
- A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;
- A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and
- A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration
The Programme administrator will be required to perform this function in accordance with the Bank’s Programme & Project management framework. This resource will sit in the CDRC Lab.
- Support the development of Programme planning documents, including Programme Charter and Programme Work plan
- Support mobilising the required resources to successfully deliver the Programme
- To assist in compiling and maintaining mandatory project & programme documentation
- To collate and manage project & programme information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of project status
- To liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle in order to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to projects & programmes
- To update and maintain the project/programme schedules, highlighting deviations in order to ensure that timelines are adhered to and allow for planning adjustments
- To maintain a project repository in order to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes
- To schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes
- To record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs in order to allow management of project risks by the Programme manager
- To contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the Programme manager in order to ensure project continuity
- To maintain the financial spreadsheet in order to keep track of payments. This includes liaising with vendors and the department’s financial management section to ensure timely payment of invoices
- Analysing and Problem Solving
- Learning Focus
- Drive for Results
- Teamwork
- Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication
- Flexibility
- Service and Stakeholder Focus
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
- Office administration knowledge and skill
- Administration reporting knowledge and skill
- Cost administration knowledge and skill
- Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and
- Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
- Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
- Strategic project governance knowledge and skill
- Project compliance management knowledge and skill
- Project planning knowledge and skill
- Project legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill
- Project benefits realisation knowledge and skill
- Project risk management knowledge and skill
- Project administration knowledge and skill
- Project information management knowledge and skill
- Project reporting knowledge and skill
- Project financial management knowledge and skill
- Knowledge of the Microsoft Office toolset – MS word, MS excel, MS Visio, MS Project
- Adequate technical knowledge to be able to use expert judgement to verify schedule activity
- Scaled agile, agile framework and agile ways of work
- To coordinate strategic projects, initiatives and operational programmes in support of the delivery and smooth running of the operations
JOB RELATED SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES
- Business acumen
- Teamwork, build strong relationships
- Facilitation
- Presentation
- Inter-personal
- Strong verbal and written communication
- Thought leadership
- Stakeholder management
- Risk management
- Use of architecture tools
- Research
- Integration (parallel processing)
- Analysis
- Problem solving
- Logical reasoning
- Services orientation
- Be able to successfully adapt to changing demands and conditions
- Be able to take accurate minutes of meetings.
Desired Skills:
- Scaled agile
- agile framework
- Microsoft Office toolset
- Project financial management
- Project reporting knowledge and skill
- MS Visio
- MS Project
- Agile ways of work