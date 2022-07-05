Project Manager (Remittance – Fintech/Financial/Banking) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jul 5, 2022

  • The Project Manager Remittance is in charge of implementing Fintech remittance projects.

  • Within the Fintech space, remittance is a business vertical that allows users to send or receive money internationally using their wallets.

  • There are predefined projects that will deliver, through partnerships, new services for end users and that will be launched by the company.

Experience Required

  • 3 years or more relevant work experience in Fintech /Financial Services / banking services project management or product management or program management

  • Total experience of at least 8 years

  • Experience in specific Remittance Product/Service Management is advantageous

  • Understanding of the Fintech ecosystem, players, business models and financial sector or banking industry related best practices

  • Experience with Agile delivery and Development Operations frameworks

  • Experience working in a medium to large organization

  • Experience with Scrum and Agile Software Development Methodology

  • Entrepreneurial spirit, self-driven and ability to motivate a fast-paced team

  • Understanding emerging markets is advantageous

  • Pan Africa multi-cultural experience is advantageous

  • Abreast of local and global best practices

  • Knowledge of payment schemes, integration to payment partners, API integration, API orchestration is a plus

  • Functional Knowledge:
    • Agile methodologies

    • Definition and use-case modelling

    • Agile software development processes and methods

    • Business modelling

    • Innovation

    • Integrity

    • Leadership

    • Team Player

Qualifications:

  • 4-year Computer Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Engineering (or related) Degree

  • Master’s in Business Administration is advantageous

  • Formal certification in project management / PMP / Digital Product Management / Product Owner, Agile Delivery, User Experience, or other relevant fields would be beneficial

ResponsibilitiesProject plan definition

  • Understand the full scope of the assigned projects

  • Liaise with each unit to understand all the projects aspects, prerequisites, deliveries, dependencies & outcomes o Identify all required resources (human, technology, time…)

Operational Delivery

  • Lead and manage the assigned projects

  • Balance business, technology, and design priorities to deliver the end product

  • Work with the Product Owner to convert the vision into a level of detail required for the project scoping

  • Implement, through the partner units & external partners & the company, the actions required for the project from business analysis through technical feasibility assessment to market launch in the company

  • Attend assessment meetings on the technical feasibility of offers (e.g., feasibility study)

  • Act as an interface between the various stakeholders and ensure robust implementation of projects while meeting deadlines and delivery quality standards

  • Develop and provide periodic reports describing on implementation status

  • Build or correct the reporting in the company

  • Responsible through the partner units to deliver Product design, contract, commercial model, Business Plan, GTM, process, systems, partnerships, and implementation with the company

  • Support the company (as required) with implementing the projects in the company

Governance

  • Strategic Meetings
    • Partner Units & partner engagement for project scoping & initiation one. Mission/ Core purpose of the Job the Project Manager Remittance is in charge of implementing Fintech remittance projects.

    • Partner Units & partner engagement for key project milestone reporting

    • Request for relevant budget for internal projects and new initiatives

    • Facilitate preparation of proposals on change initiatives, policies, and procedures

  • Escalations
    • Manage and resolve escalations that have impact on critical path of service delivery

    • Escalate issues that will result in severe time, scope, productivity, and cost or resource or reputational impact

    • Manage and provide solutions to escalations that have multiple processes / functions impact on critical path of service delivery

    • Manage and provide solutions through stakeholder consultation where relevant

  • Function Tactical
    • Report periodically on all projects initiated (internal or global)

    • Input on objectives, targets, and budgets for sub-function as applicable

    • Develop and monitor key risks, issues and dependencies and set mitigation actions

    • Facilitate sign-off / making decisions regarding tactical changes

  • Reporting
    • Report on a periodic basis to leadership on progress made within the function and in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation

    • Report on specific projects, as required

  • Budgets
    • Input to functional budgets in line with projects to deliver

    • Ensure that the cost of operations is reduced, in line with a least cost operating strategy stemming from the business drivers

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Project Management
  • Fintech

Learn more/Apply for this position