Project Manager (Remittance – Fintech/Financial/Banking)

- The Project Manager Remittance is in charge of implementing Fintech remittance projects.
- Within the Fintech space, remittance is a business vertical that allows users to send or receive money internationally using their wallets.
- There are predefined projects that will deliver, through partnerships, new services for end users and that will be launched by the company.
Experience Required
- 3 years or more relevant work experience in Fintech /Financial Services / banking services project management or product management or program management
- Total experience of at least 8 years
- Experience in specific Remittance Product/Service Management is advantageous
- Understanding of the Fintech ecosystem, players, business models and financial sector or banking industry related best practices
- Experience with Agile delivery and Development Operations frameworks
- Experience working in a medium to large organization
- Experience with Scrum and Agile Software Development Methodology
- Entrepreneurial spirit, self-driven and ability to motivate a fast-paced team
- Understanding emerging markets is advantageous
- Pan Africa multi-cultural experience is advantageous
- Abreast of local and global best practices
- Knowledge of payment schemes, integration to payment partners, API integration, API orchestration is a plus
- Functional Knowledge:
- Agile methodologies
- Definition and use-case modelling
- Agile software development processes and methods
- Business modelling
- Innovation
- Integrity
- Leadership
- Team Player
Qualifications:
- 4-year Computer Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Engineering (or related) Degree
- Master’s in Business Administration is advantageous
- Formal certification in project management / PMP / Digital Product Management / Product Owner, Agile Delivery, User Experience, or other relevant fields would be beneficial
ResponsibilitiesProject plan definition
- Understand the full scope of the assigned projects
- Liaise with each unit to understand all the projects aspects, prerequisites, deliveries, dependencies & outcomes o Identify all required resources (human, technology, time…)
Operational Delivery
- Lead and manage the assigned projects
- Balance business, technology, and design priorities to deliver the end product
- Work with the Product Owner to convert the vision into a level of detail required for the project scoping
- Implement, through the partner units & external partners & the company, the actions required for the project from business analysis through technical feasibility assessment to market launch in the company
- Attend assessment meetings on the technical feasibility of offers (e.g., feasibility study)
- Act as an interface between the various stakeholders and ensure robust implementation of projects while meeting deadlines and delivery quality standards
- Develop and provide periodic reports describing on implementation status
- Build or correct the reporting in the company
- Responsible through the partner units to deliver Product design, contract, commercial model, Business Plan, GTM, process, systems, partnerships, and implementation with the company
- Support the company (as required) with implementing the projects in the company
Governance
- Strategic Meetings
Partner Units & partner engagement for project scoping & initiation
- Partner Units & partner engagement for key project milestone reporting
- Request for relevant budget for internal projects and new initiatives
- Facilitate preparation of proposals on change initiatives, policies, and procedures
- Escalations
- Manage and resolve escalations that have impact on critical path of service delivery
- Escalate issues that will result in severe time, scope, productivity, and cost or resource or reputational impact
- Manage and provide solutions to escalations that have multiple processes / functions impact on critical path of service delivery
- Manage and provide solutions through stakeholder consultation where relevant
- Function Tactical
- Report periodically on all projects initiated (internal or global)
- Input on objectives, targets, and budgets for sub-function as applicable
- Develop and monitor key risks, issues and dependencies and set mitigation actions
- Facilitate sign-off / making decisions regarding tactical changes
- Reporting
- Report on a periodic basis to leadership on progress made within the function and in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation
- Report on specific projects, as required
- Budgets
- Input to functional budgets in line with projects to deliver
- Ensure that the cost of operations is reduced, in line with a least cost operating strategy stemming from the business drivers
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Project Management
- Fintech