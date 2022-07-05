SAP Consultant at BMW Group – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 5, 2022

Experience:
5+ Years’ experience in the design, development, and deployment of SAC dashboards

Work Model:

  • HybridGauteng

Essential Skills:

  • SAP Analytics Cloud expertise
  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills
  • Ability to design, develop and deploy SAC dashboards
  • Ability to embed storytelling in easy to use and impactful SAC dashboards

Key Duties:

  • Serve as the subject matter expert for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) within the DevOps Team
  • Be at the forefront of SAC tool advances, driving their adoption as is relevant
  • Engage actively with the user community, sub-product/ product owners to enhance the profile of SAC aftersales dashboards
  • Drive the adoption of the SAC dashboarding platform within the aftersales user community

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Analytics cloud
  • SAP BW
  • DATA Modelling
  • SAC Dashboards
  • SAC

