SAP Consultant at BMW Group

Are you into synchronize data from across your entire infrastructure, in real-time, using a single system.

Then you are the SAP Analytics Cloud Specialist my client is looking for.

Experience:

5+ Years’ experience in the design, development, and deployment of SAC dashboards

Work Model:

HybridGauteng

Essential Skills:

SAP Analytics Cloud expertise

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills

Ability to design, develop and deploy SAC dashboards

Ability to embed storytelling in easy to use and impactful SAC dashboards

Key Duties:

Serve as the subject matter expert for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) within the DevOps Team

Be at the forefront of SAC tool advances, driving their adoption as is relevant

Engage actively with the user community, sub-product/ product owners to enhance the profile of SAC aftersales dashboards

Drive the adoption of the SAC dashboarding platform within the aftersales user community

Hurry now and let us get you onto your next venture

Desired Skills:

SAP Analytics cloud

SAP BW

DATA Modelling

SAC Dashboards

SAC

