SAP Consultant at BMW Group

Then you are the SAP Analytics Cloud Specialist my client is looking for.
Experience:
5+ Years’ experience in the design, development, and deployment of SAC dashboards
Work Model:
- HybridGauteng
Essential Skills:
- SAP Analytics Cloud expertise
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills
- Ability to design, develop and deploy SAC dashboards
- Ability to embed storytelling in easy to use and impactful SAC dashboards
Key Duties:
- Serve as the subject matter expert for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) within the DevOps Team
- Be at the forefront of SAC tool advances, driving their adoption as is relevant
- Engage actively with the user community, sub-product/ product owners to enhance the profile of SAC aftersales dashboards
- Drive the adoption of the SAC dashboarding platform within the aftersales user community
