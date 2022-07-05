SAP Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

9 months extendable contract
We are urgently looking for a Senior Test Analyst with SAP experience
Some of the tasks include:
- Design and create test cases for FIT/REG/SMOKE manual Testing based on testing techniques
- Perform manual testing for Fit(SIT 2)/Reg/Smoke
- Coordinate testing/defect progress during Fit/Reg/Smoke(WS Point of contact by test management, Testers)
- Analyse business processes and system functionality for test automation scope to increase test coverage
- Create technical test specifications for automation scope e.g. specify automation test acceptance criteria, negative test criteria , input/output parameters ,logic to connect test scripts for E2E processes ,logic to generate test data , common modules to use for re-usability, reporting requirements etc.)
- Define and create Test data for automation scope
- Coordinate, track and report on the status of automation scope development
- Execute automation testing for Reg/Smoke , raise , analyse and retest defects fixes
- Perform after go live support(Incident/problem coordination) WS Point of contact for service operations
- WS Interface between the products and the testing teams
Pre-requisites:
- SAP Knowledge
- ALM toolset know how(SolMan)
- Test automation toolset know-how
Good communication skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Smoke
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma