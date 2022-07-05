SAP Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 5, 2022

9 months extendable contract
We are urgently looking for a Senior Test Analyst with SAP experience

Some of the tasks include:

  • Design and create test cases for FIT/REG/SMOKE manual Testing based on testing techniques
  • Perform manual testing for Fit(SIT 2)/Reg/Smoke
  • Coordinate testing/defect progress during Fit/Reg/Smoke(WS Point of contact by test management, Testers)
  • Analyse business processes and system functionality for test automation scope to increase test coverage
  • Create technical test specifications for automation scope e.g. specify automation test acceptance criteria, negative test criteria , input/output parameters ,logic to connect test scripts for E2E processes ,logic to generate test data , common modules to use for re-usability, reporting requirements etc.)
  • Define and create Test data for automation scope
  • Coordinate, track and report on the status of automation scope development
  • Execute automation testing for Reg/Smoke , raise , analyse and retest defects fixes
  • Perform after go live support(Incident/problem coordination) WS Point of contact for service operations
  • WS Interface between the products and the testing teams

Pre-requisites:

  • SAP Knowledge
  • ALM toolset know how(SolMan)
  • Test automation toolset know-how

Good communication skills

Should you meet the above please send updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Smoke

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

