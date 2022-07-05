SAP Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

9 months extendable contract

We are urgently looking for a Senior Test Analyst with SAP experience

Some of the tasks include:

Design and create test cases for FIT/REG/SMOKE manual Testing based on testing techniques

Perform manual testing for Fit(SIT 2)/Reg/Smoke

Coordinate testing/defect progress during Fit/Reg/Smoke(WS Point of contact by test management, Testers)

Analyse business processes and system functionality for test automation scope to increase test coverage

Create technical test specifications for automation scope e.g. specify automation test acceptance criteria, negative test criteria , input/output parameters ,logic to connect test scripts for E2E processes ,logic to generate test data , common modules to use for re-usability, reporting requirements etc.)

Define and create Test data for automation scope

Coordinate, track and report on the status of automation scope development

Execute automation testing for Reg/Smoke , raise , analyse and retest defects fixes

Perform after go live support(Incident/problem coordination) WS Point of contact for service operations

WS Interface between the products and the testing teams

Pre-requisites:

SAP Knowledge

ALM toolset know how(SolMan)

Test automation toolset know-how

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

SAP

Smoke

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

