Our client, leaders in the Transports Solution Space has a permanent venture for a Solution Architect. This position is based in Pretoria being on-site offering some flexibility. We are seeking an individual with 4 – 6 years’ experience.
Technical Skills
- Software development and engineering
- C # (intermediate and senior level)
- General IT knowledge (generalist overall) generic understanding
- Solution architect / application architect
- System integration
- Technical troubleshooting skills (engineering)
- SOAP & REST experience is important
- .NET
- UML
- Azure and D365
- Database (design and development – SQL most important but understanding of oracle and java is good)
- Office tools – Advanced Microsoft Suite experience
If you meet the above job requirements, kindly send through your latest updated cv and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Solution Architecture
- Solution Design
- SOAP
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years