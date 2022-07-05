Solution Architect – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client, leaders in the Transports Solution Space has a permanent venture for a Solution Architect. This position is based in Pretoria being on-site offering some flexibility. We are seeking an individual with 4 – 6 years’ experience.

Technical Skills

Software development and engineering

C # (intermediate and senior level)

General IT knowledge (generalist overall) generic understanding

Solution architect / application architect

System integration

Technical troubleshooting skills (engineering)

SOAP & REST experience is important

.NET

UML

Azure and D365

Database (design and development – SQL most important but understanding of oracle and java is good)

Office tools – Advanced Microsoft Suite experience

If you meet the above job requirements, kindly send through your latest updated cv and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

C#

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

SOAP

REST

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

