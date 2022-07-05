Solution Architect – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 5, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Transports Solution Space has a permanent venture for a Solution Architect. This position is based in Pretoria being on-site offering some flexibility. We are seeking an individual with 4 – 6 years’ experience.

Technical Skills

  • Software development and engineering
  • C # (intermediate and senior level)
  • General IT knowledge (generalist overall) generic understanding
  • Solution architect / application architect
  • System integration
  • Technical troubleshooting skills (engineering)
  • SOAP & REST experience is important
  • .NET
  • UML
  • Azure and D365
  • Database (design and development – SQL most important but understanding of oracle and java is good)
  • Office tools – Advanced Microsoft Suite experience

If you meet the above job requirements, kindly send through your latest updated cv and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Solution Architecture
  • Solution Design
  • SOAP
  • REST

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position