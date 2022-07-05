Web Developer – Western Cape Century City

Jul 5, 2022

Junior to Mid Level Full Stack Web Developer

Cape Town – Century City

Our UK based client is seeking a strong independent Web Developer to assist their agency with:

  • The implementing of agency provided design templates into HTML/CSS and ensuring functionality using frontend and backend coding.
  • Producing high quality, secure, responsive and scalable solutions using frontend and backend codes.

The remuneration package is highly negotiable and dependent on past experience and expertise.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Proficiency with fundamental front end languages – HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks such as jQuery
  • Proficiency with server side languages – C#, ASP.Net and PHP
  • Familiarity with database technology such as Microsoft SQL Server
  • Familiarity with designing for mobile and desktop and multiple viewports

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • Web Development
  • Javascript Framework
  • HMTL
  • JQuery
  • Front-end
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position