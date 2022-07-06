Control Systems Engineer – Western Cape

Our client is recruiting a Automation Engineer/Control Systems Engineer to join a dynamic industrial automation solutions company. You will work with a team of experienced and skilled automation engineers within Cape Town. Min 2-4 years’ experience in implementing industrial automation solutions. Our preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate solid experience in implementing industrial automation solutions in multiple industries (Mainly manufacturing) and on multiple control system platforms.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Engineering Qualification.

2 to 4 Years experience in implementing industrial automation and process control solutions.

Knowledge of: PLCs, SCADA, SQL, MS Office. Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer. Adroit Classic and Smart UI Historians Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7. Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000. Automation Ignition SCADA.

Python, C++ and Node-RED.

Willing to travel and work away from home.

Must have a valid drivers license.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Implementation of automation systems.

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming.

Electronic design.

Factory acceptance testing.

Commissioning on site.

Support assistance on site.

Desired Skills:

automation engineer

control systems engineer

plc

scada

schneider

c&I engineer

