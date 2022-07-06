Data Scientist

Medical client in JHB North seeking a Data Scientist to support the Data Science and Analytics team in creating and enabling data-driven measurement, insights, monitoring and decision support.

Must have:

– Degree (Honours, Masters or PHD) in Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics and / or a

combination of these.

– Relevant data science certifications such as Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, big data, machine learning,

cloud infrastructure.

-A minimum of 4 years’ experience in data science related projects.

-Experience with Python/Microsoft ML and tools available within the machine learning ecosystem

(i.e.numpy, pandas, matplotlib, SciPy stack) and working in Jupyter notebooks.

– Experience with SQL and working with large-scale data sets.

– Knowledge and practical experience applying machine learning techniques.

– Experience working in agile development teams.

– Experience in operationalising data science solutions or similar product development.

-Experience in a high-scale production environment is critical.

Desired Skills:

Statisitcs

Python/Microsoft ML

Jupyter notebooks

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Standard Benefits

