Medical client in JHB North seeking a Data Scientist to support the Data Science and Analytics team in creating and enabling data-driven measurement, insights, monitoring and decision support.
Must have:
– Degree (Honours, Masters or PHD) in Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics and / or a
combination of these.
– Relevant data science certifications such as Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, big data, machine learning,
cloud infrastructure.
-A minimum of 4 years’ experience in data science related projects.
-Experience with Python/Microsoft ML and tools available within the machine learning ecosystem
(i.e.numpy, pandas, matplotlib, SciPy stack) and working in Jupyter notebooks.
– Experience with SQL and working with large-scale data sets.
– Knowledge and practical experience applying machine learning techniques.
– Experience working in agile development teams.
– Experience in operationalising data science solutions or similar product development.
-Experience in a high-scale production environment is critical.
If you have the above please apply and I will get back to you asap.
Desired Skills:
- Statisitcs
- Python/Microsoft ML
- Jupyter notebooks
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Standard Benefits