Software Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 6, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Software Engineer to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.
This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.

Candidate Requirements:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Participate in daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Assist with training – when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System Audits
  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / certification

Desired Skills:

  • Java –
  • J2EE –
  • PostgeSQL –
  • Bitbucket –
  • Git

