Software Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Software Engineer to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.

This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.

Candidate Requirements:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Assist with training – when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System Audits

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / certification

Desired Skills:

Java –

J2EE –

PostgeSQL –

Bitbucket –

Git

Learn more/Apply for this position