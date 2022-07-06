Software Engineer – Java DevOps Cloud – Sandton/ Hybrid – R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Africa-focused financial services organisation has a new opportunity available for Software Engineer – Java SE11, SDLC, DevOps, Cloud to join their global team. They are committed to developing platforms to engage with and support communities and businesses wherever they operate and believe that they are more than just a bank and look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically, and environmentally

You will be required to design, code, verify, test, document, amend and refactor programs/scripts. You will also be required to monitor and report on own progress and proactively identify issues related to approval requisition Information software development activities and to propose practical solutions to resolve issues

If this opportunity speaks to you and you want to join this major bank and financial services, APPLY NOW!!!

Experience required:

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics in information Technology/ Information Studies

Certification in programming languages

5 – 7 Years broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions

Java SE11, SDLC, Devops, Cloud, Streaming

Full vaccination against COVID-19 is an essential requirement of this role

Reference Number for this position is GZ55288 which is a permanent position offering up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java SE 11

SDLC

DevOps

Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position