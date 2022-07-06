SQL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

HYBRID OPPORTUNITY
Ongoing Contract Role
Qualifications
- Degree in IT Systems, Computer Science, IT systems, Statistics, or Engineering related field
Minimum Requirements:
- 5 years experience in Transact-SQL (T-SQL), SQL server, SSIS, SSRS
- Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (specifically only experience in warehouse or data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here
- Fluency in SQL for 10 years (must have deployed that fluent understanding in a role)
- Financial services industry experience (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous)
- Knowledge of MS SSAS & MS SSRS software
- 5+ years practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools
- Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred
- 3 – 5 years’ experience with n-tier layered architectur
Desired Skills:
- Transact SQL
- T-SQL
- TSQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- MDX
- SSAS
- Data warehouse
- T-SQL Stored Procedures
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- TFS
- Database Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing