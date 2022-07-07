Full-Stack Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is looking for Full-stack Software Engineers to join their Product & Tech Team in building great
tools for the travel tech industry. Their technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, RavenDB, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS. Their development approach emphasizes feature ownership and deep involvement by their Developers in the planning, design and specification process.
Requirements:
• Developing web applications using ReactJS
• Developing web applications using .NET Core
• Working with MS SQL, Azure and Cosmos DB
• “Owning” a feature and contributing to design and development discussions
• Continually staying updated with new technology
• Project execution & delivery
• HTML & CSS
• Working independently, as well as being a team player
• Your 2-6 years of solid web development experience in a similar role (preferably in the travel tech industry)
• Your experience coding at all levels of a web-app stack from the front-end JavaScript all the way down to the database
• Your ability to switch between the front-and-back end and take control of the whole stack, rather
than solely understanding one section