Full-Stack Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for Full-stack Software Engineers to join their Product & Tech Team in building great

tools for the travel tech industry. Their technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, RavenDB, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS. Their development approach emphasizes feature ownership and deep involvement by their Developers in the planning, design and specification process.

Requirements:

• Developing web applications using ReactJS

• Developing web applications using .NET Core

• Working with MS SQL, Azure and Cosmos DB

• “Owning” a feature and contributing to design and development discussions

• Continually staying updated with new technology

• Project execution & delivery

• HTML & CSS

• Working independently, as well as being a team player

• Your 2-6 years of solid web development experience in a similar role (preferably in the travel tech industry)

• Your experience coding at all levels of a web-app stack from the front-end JavaScript all the way down to the database

• Your ability to switch between the front-and-back end and take control of the whole stack, rather

than solely understanding one section

Learn more/Apply for this position