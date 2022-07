Information Systems Support Officer

Job Purpose

To effectively coordinate EPWP Information Systems Support.

Requirements

National Diploma in Information Technology.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in IT End User Support.

Competencies:

Managing Information Systems

Data Recovery Methods IT Applications.

Skills:

Customer Service Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Communication Skills

Stakeholder Focus

Quality Results & Excellence

Planning & Organising

Innovation, Interpersonal Skills, IT and Technical capability.

Competencies:

Administration Management

File Management Systems

Documents Management

Procurement Procedures

Finance Admin Procedures

Computer Literacy (MS Office)

Business Awareness and Customer Focus.

Duties

Provide technical support to EPWP Information System users, review and approve registered participants on the EPWP Information Reporting System, and provide training support system sers.

Desired Skills:

communication skills

Planning & Organising

