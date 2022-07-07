IT Devops Engineer

As the DevOps Engineer, you will work alongside the Development (front-end and back-end micro-services using Go, Scala, and JavaScript) teams, developing and implementing CI/CD Automation techniques and tools to improve the performance, stability and reliability of the pipelines. Critically, in addition to the on- premise functionality the equivalent DevOps functionality will be expanding into the AWS ecosystem. There is a very deliberate focus on moving applications into the cloud. The teams develop in a dockerized environment that is orchestrated in a Kubernetes cluster.

Requirements

Related Degree

4+ years software development experience

Knowledge of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.

Experience with at least two of the following:

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery

Ubuntu OS

Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, etc.)

AWS working knowledge

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Go

Scala

Javascript

AWS

Kubernetes

Docker

Ansible

Ubuntu

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

