IT Devops Engineer

As the DevOps Engineer, you will work alongside the Development (front-end and back-end micro-services using Go, Scala, and JavaScript) teams, developing and implementing CI/CD Automation techniques and tools to improve the performance, stability and reliability of the pipelines. Critically, in addition to the on- premise functionality the equivalent DevOps functionality will be expanding into the AWS ecosystem. There is a very deliberate focus on moving applications into the cloud. The teams develop in a dockerized environment that is orchestrated in a Kubernetes cluster.
Requirements
- Related Degree
- 4+ years software development experience
- Knowledge of server infrastructure, including virtualisation, networking, etc.
- Experience with at least two of the following:
- Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery
- Ubuntu OS
- Container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, etc.)
- AWS working knowledge
