Midlevel .NET Developer

Jul 7, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting
12 Months Ongoing Contract

Minimum Requirements

  • Min 4 years development experience
  • Strong C# .Net Core experience and understanding
  • Experience with various database paradigms, particularly relational. (PostgreSQL experience)
  • Experience in AWS (highly advantageous)
  • Experiencing building and consuming REST APIs
  • Experience with code versioning (ideally Git)

Advantageous Technologies Experience:

  • Experience with Azure DevOps and Pipelines, Terraform, Helm, etc.
  • Experience in Elasticache, Redis, Kafka
  • Experience in Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript
  • Experience with microservices and containerization technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, Rancher,
  • Demonstrable experience in various Testing approaches and paradigms
  • Exposure to Banking or FinTech industries

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Csharp
  • .NET
  • .NET CORE
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS
  • Amazon Web Services
  • REST API
  • Azure DevOps
  • Terraform
  • Helm
  • Redis
  • Kafka
  • Angular
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Rancher

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

