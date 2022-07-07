Mobile App Developer Ref 21830

An Artificial Intelligence company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Mobile App Developer.

Responsibilities:

Understand the purpose, customer needs, and constraints products and solutions, specifically for the Android and iOS platforms.

Design, develop and maintain native mobile applications for Android and iOS, and

integrate them with backend systems and/or on-device machine learning models

developed by our data science team.

Develop robust, functional and performant solutions that accord with sound software

development practices and modern mobile UI/UX design.

Develop and maintain continuous integration pipelines to deploy/publish apps.

Analyse app usage patterns and logs to detect and remediate issues, performance and

security problems.

Qualifications and Criteria:

The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications and criteria:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in quantitative field (Computer Science

Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering, etc.).

At least 1 (or 3 or 5 depending on level) year experience working with programming

(Java, Kotlin, Swift, Objective-C, or Dart)

Desired Skills:

Java

Kotlin

