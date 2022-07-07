PHP Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

A well-established company is recruiting for a

PHP DEVELOPER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be write PHP scripts and coding to create or modify software and applications according to the Client’s needs. Other tasks will also include troubleshooting any errors or issues relating to PHP programs and creating documentation for the same

What you will need?

IT Degree

5 years PHP Developer experience

Strong PHP coding and web-based application knowledge

A good understanding of website integration and software creation

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

php developer

coding

