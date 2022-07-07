Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

As the Scrum Master, you will be the focal point on information exchange and the facilitation of the work stream to ensure delivery of the projects at hand in the Digital Strategy and Transformation space within Financial Services. The role is focused on Project Management, Training Development and Delivery, and Performance Management. Success in this role is linked to your ability to support the new Digital Vision and Strategy that has been laid out and through the identification of shortcomings in the existing Agile processes, be the main driver for improving delivery by the correct use of the Scrum Methodology.

Requirements:

Matric

Scrum Master Certification (Essential)

Degree or Diploma in Education

2 – 3 years’ experience fulfilling Scrum Master role (Essential)

3 or more years’ experience in the digital environments (Essential)

2-3 years’ experience facilitating multi-location scrum teams

Training or facilitation experience

Experience within the Financial Services Industry

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile

Digital

Iterative development

User Stories

Iteration

SDLC

Scrum Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position