Senior Business Analyst at Reverside

The Business from time to time requires the services of Business Analysts to assist in a number of critical projects . The main purpose of these BA’s is to conduct end to end business analysis services , for the purpose of business optimisation, defining appropriate information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business, and providing innovative solutions to business problems.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

• An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and

• Diploma in Business Analysis, and

• Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis; and

• Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience

• Experience in a transformational project

The following will be an added advantage:

• Agile/Scrum certification

• Understanding of business systems analysis

Competencies:

• Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology

(essential)

• Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

• Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS

PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

• Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

• Analytical thinking

• Communication skills (verbal and written)

• Facilitation skills

• Quality orientation

• Negotiation skills

• Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

• Stakeholder management

• Presentation skills

• Ability to build customer loyalty

• Ability to work in a team

• Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

• An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and

• Diploma in Business Analysis.

Key deliverables:

End to end Business Analysis and Process Re-engineering services, producing the following

artefacts:

• Feasibility Report;

• Business Case;

• Business Analysis Work Plan;

• Business Requirements Specification Document;

• Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);

• Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

• Business Process Modelling document; and

• Training documentation; and

• Product backlog;

• User stories;

• Requirements Traceability Matrix;

• Test cases;

• Training and knowledge transfer documentation; and

• Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project.

