Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Jul 7, 2022

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Technical Skills:

Programming Platform

  • Java EE 7/8

  • Require web services (Rest and SOAP)

  • Springboot

  • Knowledge in CI

  • Docker

  • Big project

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

  • Git

  • Jenkins

  • SonarQube

  • Artifactory

  • Docker swarms

  • RabbitMQ

  • Nginx

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE 7/8
  • Rest
  • SOAP
  • Springboot
  • CI
  • Docker
  • Big Project

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position