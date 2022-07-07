Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng

Jul 7, 2022

We have an exciting opportunity for a strong Intermediate to Senior .Net Developer with experience utilizing .Net Core, Microsoft C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Azure, Web Services, API and Angular.

Minimum 5 years’ experience
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:

  • .Net Core
  • Azure
  • Web Services
  • Angular
  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • Microsoft

