Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng

We have an exciting opportunity for a strong Intermediate to Senior .Net Developer with experience utilizing .Net Core, Microsoft C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Azure, Web Services, API and Angular.
Minimum 5 years’ experience
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
We have an exciting opportunity for a strong Intermediate to Senior .Net Developer with experience utilizing .Net Core, Microsoft C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Azure, Web Services, API and Angular.
Minimum 5 years’ experience
Hybrid work model
Location preference – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- .Net Core
- Azure
- Web Services
- Angular
- ASP.Net
- C#
- Microsoft