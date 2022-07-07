Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The role will look after one big project stream or multiple projects within the programme. You will be responsible to ensure that their allocated project stream/s delivers to the agreed timelines, quality, and budget. Will enable effective decision making through effective project reporting, risk and escalation management.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Agile

project governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

South Africa’s financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers.

