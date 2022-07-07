Solutions Hacker Ref 21832 – Gauteng Rivonia

An Artificial Intelligence company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Solutions Hacker.

Responsibilities:

Design and build technical solutions, by applying or adapting existing building blocks (Cloud solutions, machine learning & artificial intelligence components.

Be able to understand and use components built by our research and product teams.

Develop quick wrappers over massive platforms that leverage full stack development to

create new functionalities at lightning-quick speed.

Qualifications and Criteria:

The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications and criteria:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in quantitative field (Computer Science

Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering, etc.).

At least 1 (or 3 or 5 depending on level) year experience working with programming

(C++, Go, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript prefered).

Skills:

Work with a customer and engagement lead in order to understand the customer needs.

Analyse and repurpose existing components, or design and develop new components to

satisfy those needs.

Fluency in a programming language (e.g. C++, Go, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript)

Experience using Git.

Knowledge of continuous integration (e.g. Gitlab/Github).

Basic familiarity with relational databases, preferably PostgreSQL.

A firm understanding of and experience with the engineering approach.

Desired Skills:

C++

Python

