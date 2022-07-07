SQL Developer (with Microsoft APS) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a SQL Developer with Microsoft APS (Old Microsoft PDW) coding experience.

The ideal candidate must possess the following skills:

SQL Development experience, Microsoft APS (Old Microsoft PDW) coding experience, good troubleshooting/problem solving skills, code optimisation skills and testing of the code.

Duration: 6 -12 months contract

Hybrid work model – Ideal candidate must be based in Cape Town, as they will need to go in 2-3 days a week to their offices.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Microsoft APS

Microsoft PDW

Coding

Troubleshooting

Problem Solving

Code Optimisation

