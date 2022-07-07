UI UX Designer

As the UI/UX Developer you should be able to translate the business and customer needs into detailed and thought-out user experience prototypes. You will be part of a cross functional team responsible for researching and applying user behaviour principles and trends and delivering these changes to the business in a flexible and agile environment. You will be working in an exciting team geared towards making changes that will deliver financial products to the market. The role is responsible for the end-to-end user experience and service design execution. You will, as a team, represent the user experience team in providing feedback to business while incorporating market analysis, customer feedback, various platform-specific metrics, and usability findings into designs.

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelors Degree

3 to 5 years UX experience

Financial services experience is an advantage

Proven product development experience

Certification in interaction design, new media design, or similar

Responsibilities and work outputs

Ensure ideal customer journey deliverables, in executing unique and innovative digital solutions and experiences.

Understand and represent the customer’s requirements and needs throughout the product development lifecycle.

Be a hands-on user-design expert, shaping the concept and seeing it through to detailed design and implementation across a variety of devices and platforms.

Follow and embed a User Centred Design approach to execute on new business requirements as well as improve the overall experience.

Translate business requirements into user centric designs through interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, user testing and research.

Drive for synergy across wireframes and prototyping of user interfaces, while providing clear User Experience and design direction.

Designing the interface, interaction flow and key UX decisions for cross-device and cross-platform solutions;

Manage, track, and report on the effectiveness of new design principles and successful uptake of new features.

Promote and educate the importance of Customer & User Experience to internal and external teams.

Create final high-fidelity UI designs according to platform standards and best-practice.

