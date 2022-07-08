Business Analyst

Our client based in Gauteng is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team.

This is an amazing permanent opportunity that will be worked as hybrid model.

Experience and Qualifications:

5+ years’ experience as a business analyst

Relevant degree (essential)

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models

IIBA certification (essential)

Responsibilities:

Identifying, investigating and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.

Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.

Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs.

Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process and technology).

Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

