ICT Senior System Developer (C#/.NET) – Western Cape

The Role: We are currently looking for a ICT Senior System Developer (C#/.Net) to join our company on a permanent basis

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

5+ years hand-on experience with MCF, .Net (C#), TSQL, SSIS, K2 Workflow, ASP.Net, Agile Methodology, MS Sharepoint, SSRS

Hands on experience on Screen Layout using Harness, Sections, Flow Actions, Data Transforms, Declarative and Decision Rule Types

Experience in troubleshooting & performance tuning of PRPC applications utilizing Clipboard, Tracer and PLA

Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)

Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;

Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;

Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);

Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;

Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);

Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;

Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources

Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.

Knowledge on PEGA 8 components Case Management, Data Management and UI

Understanding of PEGA best practices, Integration Rules and guardrails

