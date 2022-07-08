ICT Senior System Developer (C#/.NET) – Western Cape

Jul 8, 2022

The Role: We are currently looking for a ICT Senior System Developer (C#/.Net) to join our company on a permanent basis

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Degree/Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years hand-on experience with MCF, .Net (C#), TSQL, SSIS, K2 Workflow, ASP.Net, Agile Methodology, MS Sharepoint, SSRS
  • Hands on experience on Screen Layout using Harness, Sections, Flow Actions, Data Transforms, Declarative and Decision Rule Types
  • Experience in troubleshooting & performance tuning of PRPC applications utilizing Clipboard, Tracer and PLA
  • Experience in working with complex teams/environment, i.e. Multi-tier solutions (in-house and external partners)
  • Working knowledge of the financial services industry with experience in a retail sector as an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide value to the business by providing appropriate input regarding ??best use?? of technology;
  • Ensure delivery of application solutions meets the needs of the business, ensuring the agility and flexibility of solutions to cater for future business demands;
  • Effectively manage the design (technical specs), building, manageability and sustainability of ??in-house?? applications (SDLC, change control, capacity and performance planning etc.);
  • Effectively manage the integration, manageability and sustainability of hosted or procured system applications;
  • Expert knowledge of systems development processes (methodologies, SDLC, development and testing techniques);
  • Expert knowledge and understanding of the IT industry, especially in relation to application development;
  • Ability to research/problem solve technical problems through appropriate use of available resources
  • Ability to ensure optimal efficiency of the solution by proactively seeking opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the solution.
  • Knowledge on PEGA 8 components Case Management, Data Management and UI
  • Understanding of PEGA best practices, Integration Rules and guardrails

