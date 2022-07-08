Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology, coding and software building. The ideal candidate will need to be able to meet deadlines, be meticulous, and communicate effectively with other team members and managers.

What will I be doing?

? Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production

? Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve the company through effective and strategic development

? Follow and improve our practices at every stage of development

? Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data

? Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance

? Participate in conferences and educational programs

? Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in best

practices, code quality and tech frameworks.

? Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live site

Requirements:

? Strong academic background with a degree in computer science, software

engineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a proven record of skills).

? A passionate software developer with experience developing in a web framework

? Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL)

? Great problem solver who takes pride in their work

? A people person who is trustworthy and motivated

Knowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial but not required:

? Python / Django

? Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas

? Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript &CSS

? Version control software such as Git

? Latex

? Expertise in cybersecurity

? Financial sector experience

