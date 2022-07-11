ERP Implementation Consultants – Gauteng Menlyn

We are recruiting ERP Implementation Consultants on behalf of a leading Pretoria based business solutions firm.

SAGE Evolution Implementation Consultant

Acumatica Consultant

Intacct Consultant

Responsibilities and Duties:

– The position has many responsibilities ranging from a pure systems solutions approach right through to management and director level.

– Implementation of ERP systems on local and hosted servers, as well as in a hybrid environment

– Deployment on mobile devices

– Artificial intelligence integration – BOTS integration to ERP

– Advise clients on best practice and add value

– Advisory role with regards to their financial and accounting systems

– Assist with data analyses of their financial accounting data

– Trend analyses and management reporting of their accounting data

– Project management related duties

– Understand client requirements and deliver solutions to solve their challenges

– Travel to remote sites in South Africa (80/20%)

– Consult with clients on Business Requirements and solutions

– Assist with analyses of their existing business processes and suggest improvements

– Business process re-engineering

– Software support and training

– Data support and mining with SQL and MS Access

– Business Intelligence services, Power BI, Yellowfin, Web Services to Mobile devices

Desired Skills:

SAGE Evolution

Acumatica

Intacct

