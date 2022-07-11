ERP Implementation Consultants – Gauteng Menlyn

We are recruiting ERP Implementation Consultants on behalf of a leading Pretoria based business solutions firm.
SAGE Evolution Implementation Consultant
Acumatica Consultant
Intacct Consultant
Responsibilities and Duties:
– The position has many responsibilities ranging from a pure systems solutions approach right through to management and director level.
– Implementation of ERP systems on local and hosted servers, as well as in a hybrid environment
– Deployment on mobile devices
– Artificial intelligence integration – BOTS integration to ERP
– Advise clients on best practice and add value
– Advisory role with regards to their financial and accounting systems
– Assist with data analyses of their financial accounting data
– Trend analyses and management reporting of their accounting data
– Project management related duties
– Understand client requirements and deliver solutions to solve their challenges
– Travel to remote sites in South Africa (80/20%)
– Consult with clients on Business Requirements and solutions
– Assist with analyses of their existing business processes and suggest improvements
– Business process re-engineering
– Software support and training
– Data support and mining with SQL and MS Access
– Business Intelligence services, Power BI, Yellowfin, Web Services to Mobile devices
Desired Skills:
- SAGE Evolution
- Acumatica
- Intacct