Full Stack Java Cloud Developer – Midrand / Pretoria / Remote – R740 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Full Stack Developer with Cloud Expertise OPPORTUNITY is available in an expanding team of Cloud specialists and engineers! They are building next generation Energy Services for electric machines, and they work on the latest technologies and systems to achieve this.

Join fellow rock star engineers based in Germany, breaking innovative boundaries, APPLY TODAY!!!!

You typically will have at least 7 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack and the technology landscape includes:

Good experience with at least two Java Frameworks (e.g., Quarkus, Spring)

At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript / Angular – Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (such as Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible (IaC)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g., Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)

Knowledge of developing Microservices

Agile experience (e.g., scrum)

Reference Number for this position is GZ55373 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and remote, offering a contract rate of between R600 and R740 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

HTML

Angular

CSS

JavaScript

