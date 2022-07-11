ICT Security Analyst at sabenza IT

Are you an ICT Security Analyst that currently seeks their next great venture???

If you are then read on…….as we have a 12month Hybrid model role available with our client within the FMCG space and in the winelands. A great place to not only break away and enjoy the amazing views and wines available but also to gain great exposure and for you to make your mark.

Location: Stellenbosch

The ICT Security Analyst is required to assist with improving the governance profile of the ICT division within Distell while working closely with the members of the various IT teams. This role is primarily responsible for ensuring the delivery of ICT security services and solutions related to all the aspects of the Distell information security framework, as well as to assist management with the enforcement of all ICT security policies and procedures in support of the overall ICT security architecture

Tasks and responsibilities:

Firewall management

Endpoint Security

Email and web content filtering support

Liaising with SOC and other MSSP to respond to operational incidents.

Threat and vulnerability management (risk analysis, reporting, etc.)

Maintain SSL certificates register (reporting on expired certificates)

Provide 3rd line support for network and server security-related service requests

Assist with maintaining security policies, procedures, and standards as well as compliance with it

Provide security expertise/consultation when required

Assist with ICT projects (technical, business etc.)

Skills and experience required:

At least 5-8 years of relevant work experience.

Security certifications desired (e.g. firewall, AV, security+, SCCP, CISSP etc.)

Solid up-to-date knowledge and understanding of ICT security technologies

Good understanding of industry trends and IT best practices such as ITIL, ISO 27001 etc.

Proven implementation experience in ICT security and networking technologies

Excellent verbal/written communication skills (including collaboration skills) at all levels

Knowledge of IT security architectures

Knowledge of communications requirements for installed and planned networked information systems, including security, characteristics of associated hardware and software and targets for performance and quality of service.

Ability to obtain and interpret diagnostic data to assist in the analysis and investigation of incidents

Ability to initiate and co-ordinate investigations to discover root causes, identify potential problem/improvement areas and further the implementation of remedial actions

Desired Skills:

IT security architecture knowledge

obtain and interpret diagnostic data asssiting in analysis and investigation

Learn more/Apply for this position