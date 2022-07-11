Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Responsible for the successful management and delivery of large and complex, high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed to. These projects often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration, including the co-ordination of different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.Project Management

Responsible, in conjunction with the Project Sponsor, for the successful management and delivery of complex high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, and time agreed to by the project team:

Leads a project from inception to execution

Facilitate a common understanding of the project definition & scope

Plan, direct and coordinate the people, deliverables and dependencies within a project

Management and collaboration of project team member relations

Foresee and measure project risks, dependencies & impediments throughout the lifetime of a project

Monitoring and reporting on project progress against an agreed release plan

Change agents within a project

Retain focus on the end goal

Stakeholder communication throughout the lifecycle of the project

Defining the project governance and communication arrangements

Contribute to the development of the Project Services department within the Bank

Provide process and procedural enhancements from working experience

Provide input into standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation

Research and share industry best practices and changing trends.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 / Matric with university exemption

A relevant project management qualification / certification (i.e. Prince 2 Foundation, Prince 2 Practitioner, Agile Project Manager, DSDM Atern Project Manager)

PMI accredited project management qualification o DSDM / Agile accredited certification

PRINCE2 Practitioner certif

Experience:

At least 5 – 8 years’ proven project management experience

Knowledge of project management systems and procedures (i.e. MS Project; PowerPoint; EPM)

Knowledge of project management related terminology & guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM)

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Project management methodologies

Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM, JIRA)

Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)

Systems integration in an open IT system environment

Banking industry knowledge

