Senior IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Edenvale

Data Centre Support Engineer – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery looking for exposure to a variety of VMWare hosts with Windows servers!
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Data Centre Support Engineer to be based permanently at a client site in Edenvale. The pay range on offer is R30 000.00 to R35 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Completed Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – essential
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- Skilled Senior level Windows Server Engineer
- At least 5 years experience working in Server and Data Centre environment
- Windows Server 2012 – Advanced Support Windows Server 2016 – Advanced Support Exchange Server 2013 – Advanced Support Exchange Server 2016 – Advanced Support MS II
- Basic support Active Directory, DNS and Group Policy Objects
- Advanced Support Network Cabling, Routing, Switching, Firewalls, VLANs and WiFi
- Advanced Support Fortigate
- Essential experience/technical skills required for the role:
- VMware experience essential
- Peplink Experience advantageous
- Routing, Switching and Firewall skills essential
- Citrix Server Experience will be advantageous
- Azure experience will be advantageous
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and in a team
- Drive to meet Deadlines
- Someone who enjoys working with in rules and set boundary’s
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest
- Customer service oriented
- Admin orientated
Responsibilities:
- Doing first and second line support for Windows Server Applications
- Doing first and second line network support
- Deployment and Configuration of Windows Servers
- Deployment and management of VMware Data Centre running VCentre
- Monitoring, Maintaining and performance tuning of Servers and Application servers
- Monitoring of client Application network(s)
- Preventative maintenance and application administration
- Customer Application deployment and customization projects
- Strict maintenance of Data Centre documentation
- The Data Centre consists of a variety of VMWare hosts with Windows servers
- The hardware is mainly Dell, Fortigate and Peplink
- You will be part of a team of support engineers and mainly responsible for the setup, maintenance and support of Windows based servers on VMWare
- Strong networking skills are essential.
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Clear ITC record is required.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Windows Server
- Server Admin
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- Network Support
- Office 365
- Windows Server Applications
- 1st Line Support
- 2nd Line Support
- Microsoft Exchange
- VMWare
- Setup
- Maintenance
- Support
- Microsoft Servers
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric