Solution Architect – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Leverage a solid & deep understanding of the organization strategy to identify, design & deliver relevant, scalable, testable, re-usable technology solutions

Work with the broader architecture tam to analyse customer requirements & current state business capabilities to support the specification / framing ‘of the business problems we are aiming to solve’ with each solution design or solution evolution

Leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to synthesise a solution design (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem

Participate in design thinking processes to successfully deliver solution blueprints & associated roadmaps

Create components of complex end to end solution blueprints / lower complexity solution blueprints & ensure these can be implemented across all phases of the initiative life cycle (ideation through to product launch & commercialization)

Contribute to the design & implementation of detailed feasibilities & business cases

Leverage a strong engineering background to make the right choices or contribute to the choices to be made in solution design – this knowledge includes but is not limited to domain driven design, loosely coupled integration, microservices and other modern software design practices

Work with project / program management teams to design solution roadmaps through which the solution can be implemented across all phases of the initiative life cycle (ideation through to product launch and commercialization)

Work embedded, as part of a delivery team, to ensure the successful design & implementation of solution blueprints or components thereof

Ensure that the detail of the solution (across all architecture domains) is accurate to the implementation of the initiative, true to the bank’s architectural principles/preferences, implementable by the different teams involved in the solution

Work as part of embedded delivery teams to conduct solution reviews, code reviews, testing and other disciplines associated with solution design & delivery

Ensure a solid understanding of emerging & evolving architectural principles

Contribute to the architecture body of knowledge

Contribute to the design & evolution of architectural principles and preferences

Participate in peer & dev team reviews (code, solution, testing etc.) and transfer knowledge and capability across delivery teams for improved solutioning & evolving architectural practices

Build & evolve the architectural capability of Delivery teams across the business – through active coaching & information / knowledge sharing

Proactively identify solution design & delivery risk & associated mitigating strategies throughout the development / initiative lifecycle.

Apply the organization risk & governance frameworks

Ensure solution designs align to the organizations regulatory, compliance & governance frameworks

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree or other related field

3 – 5 years experience as a Solution Architect

AWS Associate Certification

