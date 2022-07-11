SQL DBA at Leisure Options

Your task as the SQL Database Administrator would have dual responsibility towards IT Hardware and Software

Education

Matric + related IT certificate or Diploma

3+ years relevant IT and software experience

KPA’s

Software installation and Maintenance

Data Management

Specialised Data Handling

Database Backup and Recovery

Security Administration

User Management

Network and storage Capacity Planning

Network and storage Performance Monitoring

Database Tuning

Software, hardware and Network Troubleshooting

Desired Skills:

SQL

Sql Server

Mysql

Database Administration

Data Management

SQL Server Database Administration

MS SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Dream Hotels and Resorts has been in the business of making dreams come true for 26 years. Our diverse and passionate team create magical holidays and experiences for customers – we love what we do. We’re looking for can-do people with a passion for customer-centricity to join our team.

A first-class employer…

3 Reasons to work for Dream

– We believe the place you work should not only be stimulating and challenging but a place of learning too. Mentorship, training and employee wellness are our top priorities.

– Hard work and excellent results deserve recognition. We value our employees and offer competitive salaries and a unique rewards and recognition programme.

– Our leaders lead by example and operate an open-door policy. We value honesty, respect and constructive feedback.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position