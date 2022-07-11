Introduction
A great opportunity exist within a well established media house for a seasoned Senior Systems Engineer with strong virtualization, server and/or network support skills.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Core operations
- Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure
- Support and respond to problems, complains and service request logged within the SLA
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Ensure all request are logged and resolved within the SLA
- Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
- Provide 2nd and 3rd level support
- Document current infrastructure, changes and future requirements
- Implementation and management of projects
- Build the future
- Identify departmental needs and make suggestions regarding technical direction and future initiatives
- Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
Desired Experience & Qualification
Technical Skills and Qualifications
- Minimum 7 years’ experience
- Relevant recognized industry qualifications, for example
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- MCSA, MCSE or MCITP
- ITIL Certification
- Server operating systems, virtualization architecture and design
- Experience with Hyper-V/ VMware
- Windows Server 2003 /2008R[Phone Number Removed]; R2
- Monitoring Software
- Windows XP / 7 / 8 / 10
- Microsoft Windows Group Policies
- Windows Active Directory
- Microsoft IIS 7
- Linux / Unix
- HP & Dell Server
- Network architecture and design
- Wireless Networks
- DNS
- FTP
- Networking (OSI, Networking layers, TCP/IP
- DHCP, Domain and LAN administration
- WAN / LAN
- Cisco [Phone Number Removed];
- Exchange architecture and design
- Exchange [Phone Number Removed];
- Configure and Manage Microsoft 365 tenant
- Domain and Server Management
- Exchange Management
- Updating of critical application severs
- Security & Governance
- File Security
- Mimecast
- Firewalls – e.g.: Fortigate, Checkpoint
- Server [Phone Number Removed]; (Installation and Configuration)
Personal Skills/Attributes
- Team player with good listening skills
- Excellent customer service and ability to go above and beyond to satisfy customers
- Ability to work both on own initiative and as part of the team
- Strong technical expertise
- Ability to build team spirit
- Ability to follow through
- Excellent leadership and guidance skills
- Excellent English communication (Verbal and Written)
The successful applicant will be customer service orientated and will display good lateral thinking and problem solving and good communicative skills. Job incumbent must be willing to work after-hours and weekends when required
Desired Skills:
- IT Systems Engineer
- Server
- Network
- Virtualization