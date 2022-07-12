Data Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DRIVE a data-centric strategy of a dynamic Financial Services Provider with a focus in the long-term Insurance Industry seeking your expertise to be its next Data Manager. You will be expected to do this through the provision of timeous, accurate and complete data to all stakeholders (regulatory, decision makers, actuarial functions, claims and fraud management) for analysis and reporting purposes. Your role will entail data reconciliation, pricing and ad hoc analysis and presentation of findings to drive business strategy and performance, ensuring all policyholder data is uploaded to the database and complies with Rule 13 of PPR, preparing a data map & continuous review and update of the data risk matrix. The successful incumbent must have a suitable tertiary qualification and programming background in Business or IT, at least 3 years’ experience in a managerial position within Financial Services, Programming and Data Analytics experience, Intermediate SQL skills, Advanced Excel, Report Writing skills, Project Management and be able to work overtime as needed.

DUTIES:

Management and implementation of projects and policies within in the data department to support the strategy.

Data reconciliation, pricing and ad hoc analysis and presentation of findings to drive business strategy and performance.

Onboarding of new clients and management of binder holder/company systems – Ensure integration, clean up and upload of data. Ensure appropriate systems are in place for clients and all operational system and data shortcomings are addressed. Improve controls in the company /binder holder upload facility to ensure validation of master policy rules. Make recommendations and introduce new techniques, products or developments to enhance the data analytics practice in order to enable efficient uploading of data and automated reporting to regulatory bodies and finance. Track relevant analytics and emerging trends to ensure accurate built -in data validations are put in place. Interact with various stakeholders and team members to ensure solutions are fulfilling user requirements, are efficiently designed and are maintainable. Assist in educating and training clients and personnel in data analysis, logical data design, standards, and procedures for data usage.

Ensure all binder holders, intermediaries and administrators provide sufficient and quality data on a monthly basis to allow compliance with regulatory requirements and financial processing – Ensure all policyholder data (internal and external) is uploaded to the database and comply with Rule 13 of PPR. Address all data exceptions or shortcomings with clients and recommend improvements to always ensure data completeness. Standardise and communicate the minimum requirements for policyholder and claims data to ensure the business complies with regulatory requirements and avoid penalties. Participate in discussions to provide observations to clients from both a commercial and regulatory/actuarial standard. Deliver expertise in troubleshooting problems, taking appropriate actions to resolve or prevent future problems. Make recommendations for improvements, and then implement selected changes to data collection systems that would provide more meaningful financial, statistical and utilization data. Development or usage of data analytic tools, to accelerate key data analysis and reporting in order to provide the business with relevant information and insights.

Prepare and maintain the data map.

Continuous review and update of data risk matrix and implementation of relevant controls.

Resource planning to ensure internal and regulatory due dates are met.

Management, coaching and developing of Data team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualification and programming background, Business, or IT.

Bachelor’s Degree with Mathematical / Statistical / Actuarial specialisation is advantageous.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a management position within the Financial Services industry.

Intermediate SQL knowledge.

Experience with Databases.

Programming and Data Analytics experience.

Experience in managing projects and people.

Proven track record in business development and building relationships.

Advanced Microsoft Office (especially Excel) skills.

Working knowledge of the regulatory environment which the company operates in.

Report Writing skills.

Be willing to work over-time, as and when needed.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Drive stakeholders Change Management.

Excellent analytical skills.

COMMENTS:

