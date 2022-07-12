Client based in JHB seeks the services of ETL Developer.
Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and continuously expand data pipelines by performing extraction, transformation, and loading activities
– Maintain and improve already existing processes
– Ensure that the data architecture is scalable and maintainable
– Work with the business and data experts in designing and delivering correct, high-quality data
Requirements:
– SQL knowledge (query performance tuning, index maintenance, etc.) as well as an understanding of database structure
– Knowledge of data modeling principles
– Knowledge of various SQL/NoSQL data storage mechanisms including PostGres and Big Data technologies
– Proficiency with Azure cloud services: Including Databricks, Azure DB; Azure Data Factory
Qualifications:
– Data Science/Computer Science/ Computational Mathematics/IT/Mathematics/Statistics or related technical and/ or analytical qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Data Science
- SQL
- Azure