ETL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Client based in JHB seeks the services of ETL Developer.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and continuously expand data pipelines by performing extraction, transformation, and loading activities

– Maintain and improve already existing processes

– Ensure that the data architecture is scalable and maintainable

– Work with the business and data experts in designing and delivering correct, high-quality data

Requirements:

– SQL knowledge (query performance tuning, index maintenance, etc.) as well as an understanding of database structure

– Knowledge of data modeling principles

– Knowledge of various SQL/NoSQL data storage mechanisms including PostGres and Big Data technologies

– Proficiency with Azure cloud services: Including Databricks, Azure DB; Azure Data Factory

Qualifications:

– Data Science/Computer Science/ Computational Mathematics/IT/Mathematics/Statistics or related technical and/ or analytical qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Data Science

SQL

Azure

