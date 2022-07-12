IT Support (Level 3 – Cyber) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Level 3 IT Support with Cyber experience
US & SA overlapping hour flex hours as well (6-8 hour difference – 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm)
Cyber:
- 5+ Years experience in IT Support role with Cyber security experience
- Experience with detection & prevention systems
- Server Security
- Remote Support
Level 3 IT Support:
- Experience with Network Infrastructure (Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Wireless, VLAN, VPN, DNS)
- Deploying, maintaining, and supporting virtualized (VMware and Hyper-V) and physical environments
- Deploying, maintaining, and supporting VOIP, Windows 7 and newer) and Servers (2008 and Newer)
- Experience deploying, maintaining, and supporting Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Active Directory and Group Policy
- Experience with scripting languages and technologies (VBScript, PowerShell, etc…)
- Highly Organized, Motivated, Upbeat, Positive, and Pleasant Demeanor Responsibilities
- Installing, Maintaining, Troubleshooting, and Upgrading Equipment, Computer Hardware, Software, and Peripherals, and other IT Systems.
- Perform system maintenance and upgrades after normal business hours when necessary and be on call (occasionally)
- Stay up to date on current technology, trends, best practices, and tools
- Maintain a clean and organized workspace
- Create and maintain internal and external documentation
- Provides guidance and work leadership to less-experienced resources
- Held accountable for daily performance metrics and KPI’s
- Be on call on weekends
General:
- Excellent Customer Service
- Excellent Communication Skills
About the opportunity:
- 40 weekly hours
- Flex times with some overlapping US/SA hours
Desired Skills:
- Cyber
- Cyber Security
- Server Security
- Information Security
- IT Support
- Excellent customer service
- Office 365
- Firewall
- Remote support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)
– Flexibility to work form home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home