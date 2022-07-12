IT Support (Level 3 – Cyber) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Level 3 IT Support with Cyber experience

US & SA overlapping hour flex hours as well (6-8 hour difference – 3pm-11pm/4pm-12pm)

Cyber:

5+ Years experience in IT Support role with Cyber security experience

Experience with detection & prevention systems

Server Security

Remote Support

Level 3 IT Support:

Experience with Network Infrastructure (Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Wireless, VLAN, VPN, DNS)

Deploying, maintaining, and supporting virtualized (VMware and Hyper-V) and physical environments

Deploying, maintaining, and supporting VOIP, Windows 7 and newer) and Servers (2008 and Newer)

Experience deploying, maintaining, and supporting Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Active Directory and Group Policy

Experience with scripting languages and technologies (VBScript, PowerShell, etc…)

Highly Organized, Motivated, Upbeat, Positive, and Pleasant Demeanor Responsibilities

Installing, Maintaining, Troubleshooting, and Upgrading Equipment, Computer Hardware, Software, and Peripherals, and other IT Systems.

Perform system maintenance and upgrades after normal business hours when necessary and be on call (occasionally)

Stay up to date on current technology, trends, best practices, and tools

Maintain a clean and organized workspace

Create and maintain internal and external documentation

Provides guidance and work leadership to less-experienced resources

Held accountable for daily performance metrics and KPI’s

Be on call on weekends

General:

Excellent Customer Service

Excellent Communication Skills

About the opportunity:

40 weekly hours

Flex times with some overlapping US/SA hours

Desired Skills:

Cyber

Cyber Security

Server Security

Information Security

IT Support

Excellent customer service

Office 365

Firewall

Remote support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Ongoing contract)

– US hours (up to 6 hours difference)

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

