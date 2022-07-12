MS SQL Database Administrator

My client, an intelligent solutions company is looking for an experienced MS SQL Database Administrator to join their team. The role involves full deployment and maintenance of MS SQL environment & experience in all SQL versions (Mysql and Azure SQL). You will be required to monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime and monitor system performance and identify problems that arise. You will ensure the database is adequately backed up and able to be recovered in the event of disaster as well as protecting the database against threats or unauthorized access. Relevant tertiary degree is required (BSc/MSc in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS or equivalent advantageous) – however experience will be considered in lieu of a degree. Role-related certifications preferred (e.g., MCSE, MCSD). Contact me today for mor information!

Desired Skills:

Disaster recovery

SQL

Azure

MCSE

MCSD

data management

My SQL

