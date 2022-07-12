Python-SQL Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

DO you love the challenge of building complex systems? Then a dynamic Independent Management Consultancy based in Century City seeks your coding talents & passion for Software Engineering to be their next Python-SQL Developer. You will be responsible for building Python-based solutions, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts. This will include designing & developing these applications and coordinating with the rest of the team working on different layers of the solution’s architecture. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and a quality product are essential. You must also possess a BSc. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or other suitable field from an accredited tertiary institution with 3-6 years’ work experience in a similar role, have Advanced Python, T-SQL, PostgreSQL, PowerShell, OOP and Regular expression (Regex). You must have a solid understanding of basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access and have Cloud experience with preferably Azure or AWS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science OR Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

3-6 years of working experience.

Developing solution in Python (Advanced).

PowerShell.

Must have: T-SQL and PostgreSQL at expert / highly proficient level.

Must have cloud experience, preferably Azure or otherwise AWS.

Working knowledge of Regular expressions (Regex).

Ability to adhere to coding standards.

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines.

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Self-commenting code, Data access.

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas, Idomatic patterns.

Understanding of OOP.

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design.

Design principles and architectural and design patterns.

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, etc.

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques.

Ability to define quality in context of software development.

Advantageous –

Data Migration experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Be comfortable with looking into other languages (Stepping outside your core language comfort zone).

Understanding of the different areas that affect development i.e., DevOps, UX, Data etc.

Have the desire to continuously learn and knowledge share.

Developed behavioural skills and one-year people management.

Demonstrates a basic understanding of key strategy and structured problem-solving concepts.

Guides conversations by adapting behaviour towards the needs of the team.

Encourages co-operation and communication amongst teams.

Ability to present information and key points both visually and verbally.

Provides meaningful input into the proposal development process.

Develops and manages client relationships.

Keeps up to date with market trends – displays entrepreneurial awareness and identifies opportunities that the business can capitalize on or cost-saving initiatives to accomplish the relevant task.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Developer

