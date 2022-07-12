Systems Developer

Jul 12, 2022

Minimum Requirements:
BSc IT or Comp Sci / NDiploma Comp Sci or Programming – certificate of completion and results must be forwarded along with CV
Microsoft Certified Systems Developer qualification complete
5 to 10 years Systems design, development and implementation – CV must reflect all such relevant projects.

Minimum Technical Skills required:

  • SQL Server
  • C# [URL Removed]
  • MVC / ASP.Net
  • WCF / WebAPI
  • Entity Framework
  • Problem Solving
  • Unit Testing
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Ideal Technical Skills:

  • Azure
  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Mobile Development
  • WPF
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • .Net Core

Desired Skills:

  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure
  • Mobile development
  • SQL Reporting Services
  • Angular JS
  • Azure Dev Ops
  • C# Microsoft.Net
  • SQL Server
  • ASP
  • Systems development
  • systems design
  • systems implementation
  • MS SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Banking Group.

