Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Business Analyst Tygervalley Bellville Cape Town
Our client in financial services is looking for a Business Analyst With 3-4 years’ Experience. With our clients commitment to innovation, it’s our business analysts who seek out, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity. The ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst.
Salary up to R 40 000 NEG
Min Requirements
3 to 4 years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity
Proficiency with SQL language
Proven analytical abilities
Practical experience generating process documentation and reports
Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management
Experience working with agile methodologies
Relevant Diploma or Degree
Job Duties
Drive identification of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data
Serve as thought leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels
Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels
Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development
Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability
